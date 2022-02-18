California bill would allow citizens to enforce weapons ban

By JULIE WATSON and ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California bill would allow private citizens to go after gun makers in the same way Texas allows them to target abortion providers. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday backed a new bill in the state Legislature that would let private citizens enforce the state’s assault weapons ban by filing civil lawsuits. It’s modeled after a Texas law that allows private citizens to sue abortion providers for performing abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the Texas law to stay in effect pending a legal challenge.