Biden: If Russia moves with aggression, “Diplomacy will be off the table”

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN/KION-TV)-- President Joe Biden spoke on Friday to address the latest developments in the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, as his White House is now blaming Russian intelligence for a massive cyberattack on Ukraine.

President Joe Biden warned Thursday morning a Russian attack on Ukraine could begin in the coming days, casting a new incursion into the country as all but certain and warning Moscow could stage events in the lead-up to generate a pretext for war.



