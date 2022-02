SALINAS, Calif. -- The city of Salinas received a pair of grants from the state to purchase two former hotels with a price tag of $13.2 million and $16.3 million.

One of the properties will be converted into 42 permanent housing units and the other will be turned into 57 transitional housing units for homeless citizens.

