One woman killed in crash following Salinas Police chase

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- An overnight crash on Blanco Road at Armstrong Road has left a vehicle in a ditch and a woman dead after a chase with police in a stolen vehicle.

Police say at 10:14 p.m. Wednesday a police officer noticed a stolen vehicle on Boronda Road approaching N. Main Street.

After confirming it was a stolen vehicle an officer got behind the vehicle as it turned into Auto Center Circle.

The Gates were closed so the suspect Nicholas Howder, 33, could not keep going, so he put the car in gear and drove southbound on Davis Road as officers approached the traffic stop.

A chase ensued and Howder reached speeds over 100 mph and continued southbound on Davis Road and then turned westbound onto West Blanco Road.

That's when Howder lost control of the vehicle east of Armstrong Road, left the roadway, hit a sign, drove into a ditch and rolled several times.



Calista Silva (KION Chief Photographer)

Officers tried to give medical aid but could not get to the occupants.

Salinas Firefighters used the jaws of life to extract the passengers.

An unidentified woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Howder was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries.

Calista Silva (KION Chief Photographer)

Blanco Road is currently closed between Armstrong Road and Davis Road, according to the Salinas Police Department.

Avoid the area for now.

Howder will face charges of evading, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving on a suspended license and vehicular manslaughter once he is released from the hospital.