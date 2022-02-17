Airbus delivers more planes last year to post record income

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Airbus has reported record net income of $4.8 billion last year as the aircraft maker delivered more planes to an economy rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic. The Toulouse, France-based company said Thursday that it delivered 611 commercial aircraft in 2021, up from 566 the year before. It’s an important source of cash for aircraft manufacturers, driving revenue of $59.2 billion for Airbus last year. The strong earnings mean the company plans to reintroduce a dividend of ($1.70) per share. Airbus expects a bigger boost this year, forecasting that it will deliver 720 commercial aircraft.