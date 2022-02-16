Plane crashes into tractor-trailer on North Carolina highway

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Officials say an airplane crashed into a tractor-trailer on a North Carolina highway, sparking a small fire. Officials did not immediately say whether there were any casualties from Wednesday crash. The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Beechcraft Barron crashed into the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 South near the Davidson County Airport in Lexington at around 5:35 p.m. Video footage from the scene showed firefighters spraying water as flames burned the ground next to I-85 with some debris scattered on the road. The FAA said it would investigate the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board, but provided no additional details.