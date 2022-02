SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Cal Fire CZU said a fire that began at 11:45 a.m. has been contained.

The Western Fire began in the Ben Lomand/Boulder Creek area and threatened a structure but was contained within 20 minutes.

The Western Fire that burned in Boulder Creek.

It burned redwoods, leaf litter and duff but remained on the ground and didn't get into tree crowns.

It burned around half an acre.

No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation.