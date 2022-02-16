Bob Saget’s family seeks to block release of autopsy records

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The family of comedian Bob Saget is asking a Florida court to prohibit the release of any photos, video or other records related to the investigation into his death last month. Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida, where his body was found in a hotel bed the morning after he performed in his stand-up comedy tour. The autopsy determined he likely died in his sleep at the Ritz Carlton after hitting his head in an unwitnessed fall. The family says making the records public would cause them irreparable harm.