San Benito High to distribute testing kits for students

SAN BENITO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- San Benito County Public Information said that San Benito High students will be receiving free at-home COVID-19 testing kits.

Due to the President Week Break beginning on Feb. 21 the county said that they want to make sure students have access to at-home testing.

Students don't need to take a test to return to school but the county is still adhering to state COVID-19 guidelines to assure the safety of students.

On Wednesday and Friday, the tests will be handed out during a student's 2nd block class.

Students planning to be absent on Wednesday need to remind their teachers so they can receive their test kit on Friday.

Each student will receive one at-home kit.

Students enrolled in online classes will have a test kit available for pick-up at the main office lobby on Monterey Street beginning Tuesday until Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.