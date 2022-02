CAPITOLA, Calif.-- Capitola Police will work alongside CHP Santa Cruz and the County of Santa Cruz to relocate people on the camps in the clover leaf areas of Highway 1 and 41st Avenue.

This project is called the Homeless Person's Health Project.

This could cause delays on the on and off ramps in the morning hours on Wednesday.

The relocation project is set to begin Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Capitola Police.

Drive safely and be mindful of stopped service vehicles and pedestrians.