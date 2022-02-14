Naked and not afraid, man arrested in Capitola for indecent exposure

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Capitola Police arrested a naked man for being extremely high in public near the Target.

At 7 a.m. on Sunday police received a call of a naked man high of an unknown substance.

Police found the man who was wearing nothing aside from a watch.

Photo courtesy of Capitola Police Department.

After a brief struggle with the police, the man was arrested for public intoxication due to drugs.

He was taken to a hospital to be sedated due to his high level of intoxication.