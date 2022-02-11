Japan mulls easing COVID border controls amid criticism

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is considering easing its stringent border controls amid growing criticism that the measures, which have banned most foreign entrants including students and business travelers, are hurting the country’s economy and international profile. The current border measures are scheduled to remain in place until the end of February. Experts also say Japan’s slow booster efforts also delay the recovery in its pandemic-hit economy. Only about 8% of Japan’s population have received their third jabs. Kishida’s government is scrambling to accelerate the pace, aiming to give 1 million doses a day by the end of February.