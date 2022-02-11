CDPH warns of unsafe amounts of lead in California dried plum products

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The California Department of Public Health is warning the public to avoid consuming certain types of dried plum products called Saladitos due to an unsafe level of lead.

These Plums are imported from China and Taiwan and consumers in possession of these types of Saladitos should throw them away now.

Photo courtesy of CDPH

Photo courtesy of CDPH Saladitos products to watch out for according to the CDPH.

The CDPH Food and Drug Laboratory Branch found that these plums contained as much as 33.25 micrograms of lead per serving.

Children ages six and under should not consume more than 3.3 micrograms of lead per day.

These Saladitos were sold at retail stores throughout California from late 2021 to early 2022.

Pregnant women and parents of children who may have eaten these products should contact their health care provider to see if medical testing is needed.

Products in question include: