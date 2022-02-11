CDPH warns of unsafe amounts of lead in California dried plum products
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The California Department of Public Health is warning the public to avoid consuming certain types of dried plum products called Saladitos due to an unsafe level of lead.
These Plums are imported from China and Taiwan and consumers in possession of these types of Saladitos should throw them away now.
The CDPH Food and Drug Laboratory Branch found that these plums contained as much as 33.25 micrograms of lead per serving.
Children ages six and under should not consume more than 3.3 micrograms of lead per day.
These Saladitos were sold at retail stores throughout California from late 2021 to early 2022.
Pregnant women and parents of children who may have eaten these products should contact their health care provider to see if medical testing is needed.
Products in question include:
|PRODUCT
|Packaging Description
|Lot Codes
|Lead Results
|Lead per Serving
|El Chavito - Salted Plums with Chili
|Plastic bag - net weight 1.7 oz
|N/A
|260 ppb
|10.5 µg
|El Chavito - Dried Salted Plums
|Plastic bag - net weight 1.7 oz
|N/A
|200 ppb
|9.6 µg
|El Super Leon Saladitos Dry Salted Plums with Chili and Chamoy
|Plastic bag - net weight 16 oz - cartoon yellow and red lion
2021028
|270 ppb
|13.01 μg
|El Super Leon Saladitos Dry Salted Plums
|Plastic bag - net weight 16 oz - cartoon yellow and green lion
|20210128
|690 ppb
|33.25 μg
|La Fiesta Saladitos Con Chile - Salted Plums with Chile
|Plastic bag - net weight 0.5 oz - white, yellow, and red packaging
|N/A
|1060 ppb
|7.42 μg
|El Leoncito Ponchin Dry Salted Plums with Chili
|Plastic bag - net weight 1.5 oz - red and clear packaging with a small yellow lion
|20211101
|280 ppb
|8.4 μg
|Spice and Chili - Saladitos with Chili
|Plastic bag - net weight 16 oz - clear packaging with small white label
|N/A
|630 ppb
|18.9 μg
Comments