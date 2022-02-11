Skip to Content
today at 10:55 AM
CDPH warns of unsafe amounts of lead in California dried plum products

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The California Department of Public Health is warning the public to avoid consuming certain types of dried plum products called Saladitos due to an unsafe level of lead.

These Plums are imported from China and Taiwan and consumers in possession of these types of Saladitos should throw them away now.

Saladitos products to watch out for according to the CDPH.

The CDPH Food and Drug Laboratory Branch found that these plums contained as much as 33.25 micrograms of lead per serving.

Children ages six and under should not consume more than 3.3 micrograms of lead per day.

Saladitos to watch out for according to the CDPH.

These Saladitos were sold at retail stores throughout California from late 2021 to early 2022.

Pregnant women and parents of children who may have eaten these products should contact their health care provider to see if medical testing is needed.

Products in question include:

PRODUCTPackaging DescriptionLot CodesLead ResultsLead per Serving
El Chavito - Salted Plums with ChiliPlastic bag - net weight 1.7 oz N/A260 ppb10.5 µg
El Chavito - Dried Salted Plums
Plastic bag - net weight 1.7 oz N/A 200 ppb 9.6 µg
El Super Leon Saladitos Dry Salted Plums with Chili and ChamoyPlastic bag - net weight 16 oz - cartoon yellow and red lion
2021028
270 ppb13.01 μg
El Super Leon Saladitos Dry Salted PlumsPlastic bag - net weight 16 oz - cartoon yellow and green lion20210128690 ppb33.25 μg
La Fiesta Saladitos Con Chile - Salted Plums with ChilePlastic bag - net weight 0.5 oz - white, yellow, and red packagingN/A1060 ppb7.42 μg
El Leoncito Ponchin Dry Salted Plums with ChiliPlastic bag - net weight 1.5 oz - red and clear packaging with a small yellow lion20211101280 ppb8.4 μg
Spice and Chili - Saladitos with ChiliPlastic bag - net weight 16 oz - clear packaging with small white labelN/A630 ppb18.9 μg
