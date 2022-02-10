Monterey DA’s office to host catalytic converter marking event

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County District Attorney's Office will host a catalytic converter marking event on March 5.

This event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Salinas Toyota on 700 Auto Center Circle.

The event is free for all who attend but to speed up the process register beforehand.

This process will mark a person's license plate number on their catalytic converter.

Due to precious metals in them, thieves will use reciprocal saws to take them out within minutes and cause thousands of dollars in damages to a vehicle.