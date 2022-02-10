Inmate at detention center dies after found unresponsive in cell

By Brittany Whitehead

MCDOWELL COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — An inmate at the McDowell County Detention Center has died after being found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday, Feb. 9.

During a routine check at the detention center Wednesday morning, Jose Jovanny Camarena, 26, of Nebo, was found unresponsive.

Camarena was arrested Monday, Feb. 7 for an outstanding warrant for Second Degree Murder and was being held at the detention center.

Officials said once detention staff found Camarena unresponsive, they immediately began administering life-saving measures and called EMS to the scene.

Camarena was transported by EMS to McDowell Hospital where he was declared deceased.

Per request of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate Camarena’s death. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

