Inflation is going on the offense for the Super Bowl

SALINAS, Calif. -- Many factors are causing grocery items to sky rocket and people are expected to be paying more than last year for their Super Bowl watch parties.

Patrons might want to reconsider what and how much they buy. Game day favorites such beer, chicken products, and avocados for guacamole have all gone up in price according to the Consumer Price Index CPI from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

According to the numbers prices for chicken went up a whopping 11.6%, beer went up 1.8%, and 1.7% for all fruits and vegetables compared to 2021.

It's all due to a mix of the pandemic, labor and product shortages and strong consumer demand.

