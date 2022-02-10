Car into pole leads to East Bernal Drive closure

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A car hit a light pole on East Bernal Street and has closed off the street from North Main Street to Maryal Drive.

KION is waiting to hear back from Salinas Police on the status of the driver and details of what time this incident took place.

This is an ongoing story and details will be added as they become available.

Police, PG&E and firefighters were not present at the time when KION was on the scene around 2:30 p.m.

City of Salinas trucks were out watching the barricaded street.

No estimate for repairs are known at this time.