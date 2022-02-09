Man found guilty of murdering stepdaughter, 18, in 2015

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been convicted of murdering his 18-year-old stepdaughter and hiding her body behind an abandoned house nearly seven years ago. Prosecutors said 43-year-old Wesley Hadsell had kidnapped Anjelica “A.J.” Hadsell, assaulted her and then injected her with a lethal dose of heroin. He was found guilty Monday of first-degree murder and concealing a dead body. A.J. Hadsell disappeared from her parents’ home in March 2015. Officials didn’t locate her body until five weeks later when they found it partially buried in a drainage ditch behind an abandoned house. According to the Virginian-Pilot, a medical examiner determined that she died from acute heroin poisoning and “homicidal violence.”