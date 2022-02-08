Reservoir capacity leveling off after dry start to 2022

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The end of 2021 brought hope for drought-stricken Californians — but with a dry start to the new year, and no rain in the forecast, benefits from last year's rain seem to be diminishing.

It's been almost two months since December's atmospheric river hit the Central Coast, dropping more than 18 inches in the Santa Cruz area. Bringing hope that water restrictions could be eased.

And in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, more than 17 feet of snow fell in later December. But after a dry January, the California Department of Water Resources says the snowpack has returned to near-average levels.

KION's Lisa Principi will have an update from local officials on water restrictions and drought levels in Santa Cruz tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.