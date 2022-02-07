Moroccans prepare funeral for boy, 5, who died in deep well

By MOSA’AB ELSHAMY and TARIQ ELBARAKA

Associated Press

IGHRAN, Morocco (AP) — Preparations are underway in Morocco for the funeral of five-year-old Rayan, who was pulled out from a 32-meter (105-foot) deep dry well where he had been trapped for five days. The funeral is expected to take place after noon prayers on Monday in Ighran, a village in Morocco’s mountainous north. The boy will be laid to rest in a plot where other family members are buried in a hilltop cemetery. Scores of mourners from all over the country are expected to flock to the funeral to pay their respects. Two large tents have been set up in front of the parents’ modest house to serve breakfast to those offering condolences.