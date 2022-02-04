Pence: Trump is ‘wrong’ to say election could be overturned

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

Former Vice President Mike Pence is directly rebutting Donald Trump’s false claims that Pence somehow could have overturned the results of the 2020 election. Pence said Friday in a speech to the conservative Federalist Society in Florida that the former president is simply “wrong” when he says Pence had the right to unilaterally “overturn the election.” Pence is responding to Trump’s intensifying efforts this week to advance the false narrative that he could have done something to prevent Joe Biden from taking office. While Pence has previously defended his actions on Jan. 6, the remarks Friday mark his most forceful rebuttal of Trump to date.