Parts of Highway 9 closed due to down powerlines

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans says that each way north of Boulder Creek is closed due to a vehicle crash that took down powerlines.

That section of Hwy 9 at Teilh Dr. in Boulder Creek is expected to be closed until around 9 p.m. so repairs can be made.

