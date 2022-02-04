Parts of Highway 9 closed due to down powerlines
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans says that each way north of Boulder Creek is closed due to a vehicle crash that took down powerlines.
That section of Hwy 9 at Teilh Dr. in Boulder Creek is expected to be closed until around 9 p.m. so repairs can be made.
