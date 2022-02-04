Candace Cameron Bure’s final texts with Bob Saget featured ‘a little tiff’ and a lot of love

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Candace Cameron Bure and Bob Saget were like father and daughter to the end.

Bure told “Today” that she had been scheduled to get together with Saget prior to his death in January at the age of 65.

The pair, who starred as father and daughter on “Full House” and “Fuller House,” texted two weeks before he died she said.

“We were going to have dinner. And we got into a little tiff,” Bure said. “And his flight was delayed. We ended up not having dinner.”

Bure added “But in Bob fashion, the next day he wrote me, like, what would be pages long of a text.”

“And he was apologizing, saying he was cranky and he was just so sorry,” she said.

He likened his crankiness to that of his late mother Dolly. Bure grew emotional recalling that at the end of the text Saget wrote to her “I love you more for the trouble you’re giving me, if that’s even possible.”

“And I wrote back, ‘I love you. I could never be mad at you,” she said. “Roll my eyes at you? Yes. But never mad.”

Bure said she’s worried she may accidentally delete the text someday.

The cause of Saget’s death has not yet been released, but authorities have said neither foul play nor drugs are suspected.

