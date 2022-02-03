Salinas man arrested in attempted murder at apartment complex

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man has been arrested in connection with an apartment complex shooting Wednesday at 11:33 a.m.



Holes made by the bullet that went into Salinas apartment.

Police arrived at the 1200 Block of E. Alisal where a resident of an apartment told police a man had come to the door and started banging on it.

The suspect Martin Villalpando, 23, fired a shot when the residents came to the door and it narrowly missed one of the victims.

Other callers told police Villalpando ran away from the area and they heard two more shots in the parking lot.

Villalpando also lived at the complex and police added there was no apparent provocation because the victim did not know the suspect.

The suspect had left the area and officers found the handgun used by him nearby, and evidence of several shots being fired in the complex parking lot.

Villalpando returned to the complex later that afternoon and officers arrived and took him into custody.

He was booked into Monterey County Jail and is facing attempted murder and negligent discharge of firearm charges.