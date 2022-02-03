MCSO: Known gang member arrested in attic for second time

SALINAS, Cali. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a known gang member from Salinas with a warrant out of Santa Clara County on Wednesday.

Jesus Gomar, 32, was wanted for violent crimes, including kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Detectives saw Gomar in the area of East Alvin Dr. and Marin Ave. and observed him going into an apartment on the 1500 Block of Main Ave.

The SWAT Team was called in and they responded to the apartment and evacuated the neighboring complex while searching the warrant.

Gomar tried forcing his way through a shared attic space between the two complexes and was arrested in the attic.

A loaded handgun with an extended magazine and narcotics were found in the attic.

SWAT Team members also found 33-year-old Edgar Barrios who was on Post Release Community Supervision for weapons and narcotics violations.

Gomar was previously arrested in the attic of a home on Blue Larkspur Ln. in 2017.

Gomar was arrested for his outstanding warrant and booked into Monterey County Jail for burglary, armed while committing crime, weapons and narcotics violations.

Barrios was arrested and booked into county jail for violation of PRCS.