Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:58 AM

Beyond the statistics, overcoming barriers in higher education

David Manriquez is a 2020 Marine Science graduate from California State University of Monterey Bay who started his higher education journey in Salinas at Hartnell College
KION Melody Waintal
David Manriquez is a 2020 Marine Science graduate from California State University of Monterey Bay who started his higher education journey in Salinas at Hartnell College

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) From a very young age, David Manriquez said his dream was to swim with sharks.

His dream finally came true when he attended California State University Monterey Bay. Manriquez graduated with a bachelor's degree in marine science in 2020. He and his brother are among many Latinos who became the first in their families to graduate college in the United States.

However, only 1 in 5 Latinos in the United States have a college degree. Half, compared to the white population, according to a 2018 Census data.

Tune in tonight at 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. to watch David Manriquez story.

News
Author Profile Photo

Melody Waintal

Melody Waintal is the Digital Content Director for Telemund23.com and KION546.com

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content