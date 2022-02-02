Wreck of ship sailed by James Cook in S. Pacific found in US

SYDNEY (AP) — Maritime experts believe they’ve found the wreck of one of the most important ships in the history of Australia and the South Pacific. British explorer James Cook sailed the HMS Endeavour around the South Pacific and charted the New Zealand coast before landing in Australia in 1770. The ship later was deliberately sunk by British forces during the American Revolution. Maritime archaeologists investigated several ancient shipwrecks in Newport Harbor, Rhode Island, to try to identify the ship. The chief executive of the Australian National Maritime Museum says the wreck was identified by structural details and the shape of what remains of the ship. The next focus will be preservation.