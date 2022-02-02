Skip to Content
Suspect wanted in Soledad shooting, victim shot multiple times

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- A confrontation that started on the 1300 Block of Santa Clara lead to a male victim being shot multiple times, according to police.

Both the suspect and the victim are said to be Hispanic males in their early-mid 20's.

Police say the two knew each other.

A suspect has been identified and teams are currently looking for him and their vehicle.

The suspect is driving a white SUV, according to police.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is currently undergoing surgery but is expected to survive.

