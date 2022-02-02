Skip to Content
News
By
today at 12:13 PM
Published 12:03 PM

Big Sur Fire: Fire near Jade Cove under control

KION

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV)- A vegetation fire that began in trees and brushes south of Sand Dollar beach Wednesday morning near Jade Cove has been stopped, according to Big Sur Fire.

The forward spread has been stopped and a hose line around the fire has been established.

Cal Fire crews and U.S. Forest Service have the fire under control and are working through heavy fuels to mop up.

The acreage is around two to two and a half acres.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

News

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content