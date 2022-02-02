City of Salinas working towards developing new distribution site

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Salinas is currently trying to negotiate for a new distribution center in the city, according to City Manager Steve Carrigan.

Salinas is working with a company called "Scannel Properties" on an application for a new property.

Once official the distribution center would be located on farmland in the city that has been designated for development.

There is currently no tenant or signed lease.

No other information is available at this time Carrigan said.