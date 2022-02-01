The West ‘has ignored’ Russia’s key security concerns, says Vladimir Putin

By Nathan Hodge, Uliana Pavlova and Darya Tarasova, CNN

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Russian government was studying the responses from the United States and NATO to Russia’s security concerns, but said his country’s main concerns “had been ignored.”

Speaking at a news conference following a five-hour meeting in Moscow with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Putin said: “It is already clear — I informed the Prime Minister about this — that the fundamental Russian concerns were ignored. We did not see an adequate consideration of our three key requirements.”

Putin added that Russia had not seen “adequate consideration of our three key demands regarding NATO expansion, the renunciation of the deployment of strike weapons systems near Russian borders, and the return of the [NATO] bloc’s military infrastructure in Europe to the state of 1997, when the Russia-NATO founding act was signed.”

This is a breaking story, more to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.