The ex-lecturer whose threats moved UCLA classes online for a day is in Colorado, LAPD chief says

(CNN)The former University of California at Los Angeles lecturer who made threats that forced UCLA classes online Tuesday is in Colorado, with the FBI and others now "furthering their investigation involving his engagement in (these) dangerous and reckless criminal activities," Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said."The FBI office in Colorado is working with the local municipality and has identified and located the individual," Moore said. "At this point, we believe the campus is safe."Classes will remain remote for Tuesday, spokesperson Steve Ritea told CNN via email, after they were moved online due to "threats sent to some members of our community," the university tweeted late Monday.

The former lecturer was found Tuesday morning outside California, Moore said, adding the LAPD had contact with the person last spring involving the mental evaluation

A former lecturer and postdoctoral fellow at the University of California at Los Angeles sent email threats to students and faculty members, according to reporting from the Los Angeles Times. Leaders of the school's philosophy department, where the former lecturer had worked, warned students and faculty about the threats toward the department, according to emails from the department to students and faculty that the Times obtained.

The messages from the former lecturer included a link to his YouTube video and a manifesto outlining threats, reported UCLA's student newspaper, the Daily Bruin, citing communications from the philosophy department to students and faculty. It was not clear whether the former lecturer sent any direct threats of a mass shooting, the paper said."I want to inform you that the UCLA Police Department is aware of a concerning email and posting sent to some members of the UCLA community today and we are actively engaged with out-of-state law enforcement and federal agencies at this time. We will update our Bruin community later this evening as we learn more," UCLA Vice Chancellor Michael Beck said Monday night in an Instagram post."We do not have specific information that this individual is in CA," the school's tweet said. "Out of an abundance of caution, all classes will be held remotely Feb. 1. We will keep you updated."Moore on Tuesday said he "thought that it was appropriate to identify that this is a serious matter, one that we see -- ongoing threats across this country on social media and one the department takes very seriously."UCLA's shift to remote learning came on the same day several historically black colleges and universities had to lock down or postpone classes due to bomb threats. Tuesday is the first day of Black History Month.

Monday was the first day UCLA students were on campus for in-person learning after the Omicron coronavirus surge forced the university to move classes online.