Security for AT&T Pro-Am months in the making

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV) -- With all that comes with setting up the AT&T Pro-Am, getting security squared away is at the top of the list.

Every year at the end of this event the Monterey County Sheriff's Department and CHP immediately make plans for the following year.

"Planning is really gonna begin as soon as this event is over. The sargent and the commander in charge of our special events unit are going to do an after action report," said Commander Derrel Simpson of the Monterey County Sheriff's Department. "They're going to highlight the things that went well. They're going to put a magnifying glass on things that could have been done a little bit better."

Everyone on the security team has known their role and where they're going to be stationed, four months prior to the event. Considering how long Monterey County officers have been interacting with the pro golf players and celebrities over the years, many of them have been able to maintain relationships with their favorites.

"There's a hockey player deputy and he likes to ask for Wayne Gretzky and they know each other," said Commander Simpson. "Phil Mickelson has some people that really like to be with him so there's some people that get that assignment at least one day."

Even with some of the officers star struck they still understand the job they've been sent there to do. Commander Simpson said that everyone in the Sheriff's office has been trained in security detail and is willing to go above and beyond.

Among the measures set in place to keep players and fans safe, the commander added that every covid guideline put in order by the county and state will be fully enforced.