First responder jumps into ditch to avoid being hit while doing traffic control

CASS COUNTY, Michigan (WBND-LD) — A first responder jumped into a ditch to avoid being hit by a car while working traffic control during a structure fire on Saturday night, according to the Sister Lakes Fire Department.

The fire department said that first responders were called to a structure fire around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday.

One of the department’s members positioned their personal vehicle, which was equipped with emergency lighting, across the westbound traffic lane of M-152 near CR 690.

The member turned on their left turn signal as vehicles approached him to indicate they would need to turn at the intersection, the department said.

Some vehicles needed to be pointed in the right to direction, at which point the member safely exited his vehicle to help, the department said.

One vehicle did not respond to the directions and it did not slow down.

Out of fear of a head-on collision, the member jumped into a ditch, the department said.

The vehicle hit the member’s open car door and continued down the road during the emergency scene, reports said.

In their post on Facebook, the department warned that if you ever see emergency vehicles or approach an emergency scene, slow down, move over and follow directions.

“We love the job we do, and we love to volunteer to help each and every one of you in times of need, but we also want to go home safely to our families. We owe it to our families to go home to them after each incident,” the post said.

In the post, the department said that the member’s quick response to jump in the ditch probably saved his life.

