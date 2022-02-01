Bridgewater College says ‘individual in custody’ after reports shooter on campus

By Paul P. Murphy, CNN

Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia, tweeted that “an individual is in police custody. Situation is still ongoing,” after reports of a possible active shooter on campus. The tweet went on to ask people at the college to continue to shelter.

A dispatcher with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to CNN that they responded to an active shooter call at the College.

There have been no confirmed injuries in this incident.

CNN is reaching out to Virginia State Police for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.