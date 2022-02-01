Salinas Firefighters Association asking for donations for kid with epilepsy
SALINAS, Calif. (KION)- The Salinas Firefighters Association is asking for help in getting a 13-year-old boy with epilepsy a service dog.
Ely was diagnosed with epilepsy earlier this year and a service dog would help in gaining his independence back.
The cost of a service dog is $38,000 because they must be raised and trained as puppies to be assistance dogs.
A tax-deductible donation to Little Angels Service Dogs.
Include solicitation code: PS-CA-EL because Little Angels track all incoming donations.
You can mail a check to:
Little Angels Service Dogs
1088 US Route 302
Bartlett, NH 03812
You can also donate here.
