Salinas Firefighters Association asking for donations for kid with epilepsy

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)- The Salinas Firefighters Association is asking for help in getting a 13-year-old boy with epilepsy a service dog.

Ely was diagnosed with epilepsy earlier this year and a service dog would help in gaining his independence back.

The cost of a service dog is $38,000 because they must be raised and trained as puppies to be assistance dogs.

A tax-deductible donation to Little Angels Service Dogs.

Include solicitation code: PS-CA-EL because Little Angels track all incoming donations.

You can mail a check to:

Little Angels Service Dogs

1088 US Route 302

Bartlett, NH 03812

You can also donate here.