BTS member Jimin hospitalized for appendicitis while positive for Covid-19

By Gawon Bae and Jessie Yeung, CNN

Jimin, a member of South Korean supergroup BTS, tested positive for Covid-19 and underwent surgery for acute appendicitis, his management agency said Monday.

The singer and dancer, whose full name is Park Ji-min, went to the emergency room on Sunday after experiencing “sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat,” according to a statement from BigHit Music, published on global fan platform Weverse. At the hospital, Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and tested positive for Covid.

He underwent surgery early Monday local time, and is recuperating after a successful procedure, BigHit Music said. He will stay at the hospital for a few more days, receiving treatment for Covid along with postoperative care.

Jimin, 26, is at least the fourth member of the seven-member group to test positive for the coronavirus.

Rapper RM, vocalist Jin, and rapper Suga tested positive in December, shortly after the group returned from a series of live shows in the United States.

South Korea has kept overall Covid-19 cases and deaths low with aggressive contact tracing and testing, but the Omicron variant became dominant this month, sending cases to a record daily tally of 17,532 on Sunday.

