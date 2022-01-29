Wisconsin Zoo brings back popular snow globe picnic attraction

By Emerson Lehmann

RACINE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Families looking for some winter fun can now enjoy a picnic in a snow globe at the Racine Zoo.

The program is back for its third year with four ‘globes’ available for groups to rent for 90 minute sessions. A session includes food, drink, games and even a personal experience with one of the animals at the zoo.

“It’s a really, really great experience,” said Chelsea Locke, special events manager at the Racine Zoo. “When guests arrive, they get greeted with our awesome animal ambassadors so they get to learn about different animals we have here at the zoo. They also get tickets to enjoy the zoo that day or come back a different day.”

Locke says the experience gives families a chance to beat the cold while also allowing people the chance to get out of the house and do something fun.

Covid-19 precautions are in place. According to Locke, masks are required while the animals are in the globe and then are optional after the animal leaves. Each globe is sanitized after every visit.

“Our goal is to make sure that our guests have a safe and health environment to come out,” Locke said. “We want to make sure that they can still get out and enjoy time with family in a safe environment, and we really want to spread the word on how amazing our zoo is.”

