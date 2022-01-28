China: UN council should try to avoid civil war on Myanmar

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China’s U.N. ambassador says the U.N. Security Council’s primary goal in strife-torn Myanmar should be to avoid more violence and a civil war. Zhang Jun told several reporters after the council heard closed-door briefings from the new Myanmar envoys for the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the United Nations on Friday hat he hopes their efforts and others “can really continue to calm the situation.” He said the southeast Asian regional group ASEAN should play “a crucial role” in trying to promote peace. Zhang said UN envoy Noeleen Heyzer has requested to go to Myanmar.