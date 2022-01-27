Southwest returns to profitability

By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Southwest Airlines reported its first quarterly operating profit since the start of the pandemic. Still, when excluding the financial help it received from the government, Southwest reported another full-year loss.

The airline reported it earned $85 million in the quarter, far better than the $23 million forecast by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Revenue increased to $5.1 billion, up 150% from a year earlier — but still down 11% from where it was in the fourth quarter of 2019, ahead of the pandemic.

“We ended 2021 on a high note,” said CEO Gary Kelly. “While we continue to manage through an incredibly challenging operating environment, we made much progress in our recovery in 2021 and are well-positioned for future growth with our industry-leading balance sheet.”

But the company lost $1.3 billion for the year, excluding the $2.7 billion in federal help it received as part of government support provided to US airlines in 2021. It marked the second straight annual operating loss at Southwest, after a string of 47 years of annual profits that ended in 2020.

Southwest has long been one of the most profitable US airlines, reporting profits in the wake of Sept. 11, 2001, and throughout the Great Recession, even when other airlines reported losses. It is the only major US airline not to have filed for bankruptcy at some point in this century.

The US airline industry enjoyed a strong holiday travel season, although all airlines struggled with canceling a large number of flights due to lack of staffing caused by the Omicron surge coupled with bad winter weather.

Still the strong demand for leisure travel allowed both Southwest and Delta Air Lines to report fourth quarter profits, even as industry leader American Airlines and United reported another quarter of losses.

