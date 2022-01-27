S. Korea expert defends use of rapid tests as omicron surges

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s top infectious disease expert is defending the move to expand the use of rapid testing despite accuracy concerns as the country broke its daily coronavirus record for the third straight day. The surge, which could continue for weeks, has left health authorities scrambling to reshape the country’s pandemic response, such as shortening quarantine periods and expanding rapid testing. Some doctors’ groups oppose the plan to rely more widely on rapid antigen tests and save PCR tests for the elderly and vulnerable groups. The commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency says the country has reached capacity for PCR tests given the latest surge that includes over 14,500 cases reported on Thursday, double the number on Monday.