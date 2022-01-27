Judge denies access to rioter’s community service records

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has denied a news media coalition’s request for public access to records of court-ordered community service by one of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol last year. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth says Anna Morgan-Lloyd’s community service records aren’t “judicial records” subject to public disclosure because they played no role in the judge’s decision-making process. Several news outlets, including The Associated Press, jointly requested access to the records. Morgan-Lloyd was the first Capitol rioter to be sentenced. In June, Lamberth ordered her to perform 120 hours of community service. News outlets’ lawyers argued that Morgan-Lloyd’s sentencing serves as a bellwether for many other cases.