Autopsy says violence caused death of detained Palestinian

By JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — An autopsy has found that a 78-year-old Palestinian man who was pronounced dead shortly after being detained by Israeli troops died of a heart attack caused by “external violence.” The autopsy, undertaken by three Palestinian doctors, confirmed that Omar Asaad, who has U.S. citizenship, suffered from underlying health conditions. But it also found bruises on his head, redness on his wrists, and bleeding in his eyelids from being tightly blindfolded. Asaad was detained at around 3 a.m. on Jan. 12 by Israeli soldiers in his home village in the occupied West Bank. Israel says an investigation is underway.