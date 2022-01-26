Spotify says it will grant Young’s request to remove music

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Spotify says it will grant veteran rocker Neil Young’s request to remove his music from its streaming platform. Young made the request to protest what he called the company’s decision to allow COVID-19 misinformation to spread on its service. Spotify airs comedian Joe Rogan’s popular podcast, where last month he aired an interview with a doctor who has been banned from Twitter for spreading COVID misinformation. While not detailing its content policies or addressing Rogan, Spotify says it has removed more than 20,000 podcast episodes dealing with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Young said he appreciated the backing of his record company, knowing they are losing income.