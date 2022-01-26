North Korea fires 2 suspected missiles in 6th launch in 2022

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea in its sixth round of weapons launches this month. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the weapons, which were likely short-range, were launched from an eastern coastal area, but it didn’t immediately say how far they flew. North Korea has upped its testing activity recently in an apparent effort to pressure the Biden administration amid long-stalled nuclear talks. The renewed pressure comes as the pandemic further shakes the North’s economy, which was already battered by crippling U.S.-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons program and decades of mismanagement by its own government.