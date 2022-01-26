San Jose suspect gets hit by truck on Highway 85 after allegedly stabbing three victims

SAN JOSE (KPIX/KION) — Suspect in San Jose stabbing was hit by a truck and killed on Highway 85. Three victims were hospitalized after the incident Wednesday morning.

San Jose police said officers responded to a call in the 2100 block of Tehama Ave. in the city’s Overfelt neighborhood at around 2:10 a.m.

Police spokesman Sgt. Christian Camarillo said officers found a “chaotic scene” when they arrived with three adult victims suffering from stab wounds. The suspect left the scene, but police said he was quickly identified.

“Everyone lives together at this residence,” Camarillo. said “We knew who he was, we knew what vehicle he was driving. We were able to put out a ‘be on the lookout’ to allied agencies in the area.”

Shortly after, a Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the suspect vehicle abandoned near S. De Anza Boulevard and Highway 85.

At around 5:17 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said they notified police of a fatal traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Highway 85 in the same area.

“We quickly, you know, connected the dots and were able to confirm that the pedestrian who died in that fatality was our suspect for the multiple stabbings on Tehama,” said Camarillo.

Camarillo said police weren't chasing the suspect when the crash happened and they still don't know what motivated the stabbings. All three victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.