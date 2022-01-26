Royal Oaks man sentenced to 23 years for child molestation

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County District Attorney said a man was sentenced to 23 years in prison for a child molestation case from August of 2020.

Eloy Santiago Lopez, 39, was found guilty of three counts of forcible child molestation.

The victim reported that Lopez had molested them several times when they were under the age of 18 but was too afraid to come forward for years.

Lopez must also register as a sex offender for life on top of his prison sentence.

The maximum of a 10-year restraining order has been issued for Lopez and his victim.