‘Healthy Holly’ mayor moves from prison to local supervision

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Baltimore mayor serving a three-year sentence after a self-dealing scandal over children’s books has left an Alabama federal prison for community confinement in Maryland. The Bureau of Prisons says 71-year-old Catherine Pugh transferred out of a low-security prison Tuesday and will now live in a halfway house or under house arrest. Online court records show that Pugh is set to be released from confinement next January. A Democrat, Pugh served in the state Senate before her 2016 election to the mayor’s office. She resigned in 2019 as authorities investigated bulk sales of her “Healthy Holly” children’s books. She later pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges.