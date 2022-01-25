Thieves target cars left warming up

By RUSSELL KINSAUL

CRESTWOOD, Missouri (KMOV) — Police in Crestwood are investigating four incidents that happened Monday morning involving a group of car thieves. Police Chief Jonathan Williams said the thieves are looking for cars left warming up to steal, and that it’s become a big problem during cold, winter weather.

“This time of year it’s a problem around everywhere in the county, in the city, everywhere in our area,” said Williams.

Williams said the thieves stole a car on Elmont Lane and pulled a gun on a car owner on Yorkshire Estates Drive. And he said the same thieves fired shots at a car owner on Rosebay Drive when he confronted one.

“It could have been much worse. So, we’re lucky nobody got hurt,” he said.

According to the victim, who asked not to be identified, he came out to find a thief trying to open his locked car that was in the garage. The man said the thief ran off, but stopped at the sidewalk and fired two shots back at the house. One bullet hit the car and the other hit the ceiling of the garage, according to the victim, who was unhurt.

News 4 confirmed other car thefts Monday morning involving cars that were warming up in Kirkwood, Des Peres, Webster Groves, Sunset Hills and north St. Louis County.

Williams said St. Louis City police officers were able to locate a vehicle in the city that the suspects were believed to be driving. He said after a short chase, a juvenile was taken into custody, but two other suspects got away.

Williams said car thieves should be considered armed and dangerous and he strongly encouraged victims not to confront the thieves. Police say the most effective way to prevent a car theft on a cold morning is not to warm up a vehicle unless the driver is in the car.

