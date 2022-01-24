Police serves five search warrants in Salinas and Prunedale

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas Police served five search warrants in the past four days in an investigation they are calling Operation Blue Angel.

Police removed weapons and drugs from the possession of felons and violent persons in Salinas and Prunedale with the help from the Violence Suppression Task Force, SWAT, CDC and HSI. They said that they hope seizing drugs during inspection will stop future overdoses.







Chief Roberto Filice along with other law enforcement partners and Salinas PD staff are holding a press conference to present the latest results of Operation Blue Angel. The event will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at their headquarters at 9 a.m.

It will be streamed live for public access on the Salinas PD Facebook page at: Salinas Police Department